Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

