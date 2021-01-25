Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $108.12. 8,096,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

