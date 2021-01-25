Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $682,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Teleflex by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX traded down $4.30 on Monday, hitting $382.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.