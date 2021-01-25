Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,954 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,390,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

