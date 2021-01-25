Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 62,848 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.84. 243,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.