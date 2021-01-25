Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.86 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $64.34 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00070320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00736686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.01 or 0.04167701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017611 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

