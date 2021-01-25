Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.35.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

