Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $473,110.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00008319 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $38.82 million and approximately $473,110.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,399.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.54 or 0.04078899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00424100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.73 or 0.01338700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00543092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00425986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00277073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022852 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,403,339 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.