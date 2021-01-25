HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $166.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

