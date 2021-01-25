Head-To-Head Analysis: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) vs. Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 AngloGold Ashanti 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus target price of $13.62, indicating a potential upside of 105.15%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 65.58%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Volatility & Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 14.50 $16.40 million $0.09 73.78 AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.73 -$12.00 million $0.91 25.51

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti. AngloGold Ashanti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats AngloGold Ashanti on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

