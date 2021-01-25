Head-To-Head Analysis: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) vs. Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC)

Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Public Company Management has a beta of 5.81, indicating that its stock price is 481% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Company Management and Information Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.65 $3.34 million $0.16 22.50

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Public Company Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Company Management and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Company Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Public Company Management.

Profitability

This table compares Public Company Management and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 1.37% 8.44% 3.44%

Summary

Information Services Group beats Public Company Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Company Management

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded. The company also offers regulatory compliance services and advice to public companies regarding their SEC reporting and corporate governance requirements. In addition, PCMC prepares and publishes educational white papers and other educational materials that help private companies determine whether they should become public and the appropriate methods available to them. The company's white papers cover a range of topics, including the public capital markets, regulatory compliance requirements, strategic planning, liquidity, corporate finance, and other financial matters, including the protection of officers' and directors' personal wealth. Further, the company provides the PCMC Bulletin Board 30 Index to increase awareness of the OTCBB as a public equity market. PCMC offers its services primarily to growing small-to-middle market private companies. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

