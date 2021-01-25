Head-To-Head Analysis: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TORM and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TORM and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $693.00 million 0.79 $166.02 million N/A N/A Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.16 $1.09 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Risk and Volatility

TORM has a beta of -363.3, meaning that its share price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49% Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TORM beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

