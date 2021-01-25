Head-To-Head Analysis: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) versus Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tattooed Chef and Utz Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Utz Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tattooed Chef presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.39%. Utz Brands has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Tattooed Chef.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Utz Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A Utz Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97% Utz Brands N/A -2.13% -1.69%

Summary

Utz Brands beats Tattooed Chef on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc. manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

