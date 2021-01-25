Head to Head Comparison: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) versus Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.81 $10.21 million N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $67.34 million 1.92 $14.07 million N/A N/A

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 11.51% 8.09% 0.67% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 17.75% 9.11% 0.94%

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of April 24, 2020, the company operated 33 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

