Healthcare Services Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 1st (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Healthcare Services Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HCARU) quiet period will end on Monday, February 1st. Healthcare Services Acquisition had issued 28,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HCARU stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

