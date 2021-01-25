Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.55 Million

Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $186.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.20 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $176.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $737.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $741.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $765.05 million, with estimates ranging from $731.20 million to $789.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 218,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

