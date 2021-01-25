HelloGold Trading Up 51.5% Over Last Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One HelloGold token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $358,044.73 and $123.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00749167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.80 or 0.04222945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017394 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HGT is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars.

