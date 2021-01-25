Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.82. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

