Hendershot Investments Inc. Invests $4.86 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $10.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

