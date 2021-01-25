Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 860,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,000. Mattel comprises about 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,738,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 6,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,731. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,837.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

