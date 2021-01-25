Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after buying an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,710. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

