Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.59 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,973,484. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.