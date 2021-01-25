Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $13.87 Million Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,000. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,493. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $217.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,811.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

