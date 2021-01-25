Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 260,300 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9,441.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,157,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. 1,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.