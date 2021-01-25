Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 191,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

