Henry Angest Acquires 3,161 Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) insider Henry Angest acquired 3,161 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £22,127 ($28,909.07).

LON ARBB opened at GBX 912.91 ($11.93) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £135.92 million and a PE ratio of 34.31. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 802.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 738.62.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.