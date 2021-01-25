Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce sales of $70.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.92 million to $71.19 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $70.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $282.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

