Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Hess reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. 26,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,062. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

