HEX (HEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.35 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $5.35 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00064630 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003968 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012737 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars.

