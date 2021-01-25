Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $39.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 9,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $4,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $3,764,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $3,625,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $2,554,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

