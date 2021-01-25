Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $35.20 on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.41.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

