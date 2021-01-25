Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 13,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,468,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

