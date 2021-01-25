Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 5,458,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,129,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

