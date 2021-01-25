Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:HEP opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

