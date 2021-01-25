Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to $0.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HMCBF traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.