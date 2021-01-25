HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get HomeServe plc (HSV.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,687.74). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.95) per share, for a total transaction of £28,836 ($37,674.42). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,243 shares of company stock worth $5,586,127.

Shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock opened at GBX 1,089 ($14.23) on Monday. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,075.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,206.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About HomeServe plc (HSV.L)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.