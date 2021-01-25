HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.93 million and $42,774.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00005172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037692 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

