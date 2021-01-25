Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.01. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NYSE HON traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $200.79. 65,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.78.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.