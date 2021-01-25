Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,737,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 117,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

