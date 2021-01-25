Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 4.1% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,716,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

