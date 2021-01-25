Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

