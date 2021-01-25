Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Shares Up 5.4%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 116,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 63,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $240.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.63 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

In related news, COO Matthew Pollick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $64,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,534.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Global by 479.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 254,845 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 40.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Horizon Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.