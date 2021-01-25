Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading Up 13.9%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price was up 13.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 5,362,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 1,226,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 470.67%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.