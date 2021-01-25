Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.23. 1,616,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,108,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

