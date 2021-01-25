HUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200.45 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $375.02 million and approximately $200.45 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00070275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.46 or 0.00735468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.22 or 0.04177440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017206 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 374,923,772 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. The Reddit community for HUSD is https://reddit.com/