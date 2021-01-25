HUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200.45 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $375.02 million and approximately $200.45 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00070275 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.46 or 0.00735468 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006376 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00046997 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.22 or 0.04177440 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015195 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017206 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 374,923,772 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. The Reddit community for HUSD is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
Buying and Selling HUSD
HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
