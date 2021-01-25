HyperDAO Market Cap Reaches $2.95 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $6,137.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038057 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

