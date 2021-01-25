HyperExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $457,912.54 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 13% against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $457,912.54 and $6,710.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

