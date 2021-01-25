Hyperion Price Tops $0.0637 on Major Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $36,216.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00737484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.90 or 0.04145798 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016756 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion's total supply is 8,638,835,858 coins and its circulating supply is 42,814,313 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

