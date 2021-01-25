i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $882.13 million, a PE ratio of -715.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

