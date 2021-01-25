IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after buying an additional 1,951,832 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

